Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site Hosts Belle’s Storybook Trail Event June 15

JEFFERSON CITY – Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site invites the public to attend the free program “Belle’s Storybook Trail” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Saturday, June 15.

Trace the adventures of Nathan Boone’s Granddaughter Belle, who moved to the Boone Homestead in 1849, as you stroll along Homestead Trail while reading excerpts from the children’s book “Belle.” A reading of the children’s book “Belle” will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of the Boone Home.

The Boone home will be open from noon to 2 p.m. with interpreters teaching period games and toys. We encourage you to dress weather appropriate for the hike and wear sturdy shoes. Insect repellent is recommended.

Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site is located 2 miles north of Ash Grove at 7850 N. State Highway V. For more information about the event, or for weather related cancellation information, call the historic site at 417-751-3266.