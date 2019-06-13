Nathan Boone Homestead Historic Site Hosts Great American Campout June 22

JEFFERSON CITY – Join Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site staff for a night of camping under the stars complete with a campfire and tales of the 19th century Missouri frontier at the “Great American Campout” beginning at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, June 22.

Tent camping will be allowed along the path to the Boone home for this program. Registration is required and space is limited. Participants can register for the program by calling the historic site office at 417-751-3266. This program may be canceled due to inclement weather.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear insect repellent.

Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site is located 2 miles north of Ash Grove at 7850 N. State Highway V. For more information about the event, or for weather related cancellation information, call the historic site at 417-751-3266.