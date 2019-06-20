Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

June 17 – On Pentecost Sunday morning, Jesse Paxton led the singing. Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson sang a duet. Ushers were Alex Fourman and John Dale, assisted by Ayden Dale. Pastor Bob Thompson preached on “A True Confession” as recorded in Matthew 16:16. “Tho art the Christ, the Son of the living God.” (1) The Encounter Personal (Thou) Each must confront, consider, and confess the truth. (2) The Eternal Present (art), Emphatic, eternal and everlasting form. (3). The Essential Proclamation (Christ). Annointed Prophet, priest, and potentate.

Sheena Mahan led in prayer in the Sunday evening service. Jesse Paxton sang a solo. Sister Cinda Thompson gave a report of the Convention of the Churches of God (holiness) which was held Mon., June 3, at the Overland Park Church.

Mark Avery, chairman, spoke on John 14:1-4 “Let not your heart be troubled…I go to prepare a place for you…I will come again,…the way ye know.” Jesus had a plan, peace, place, promise, and path. Fifty-nine churches were represented at the Convention. Pastor Bob was the assistant chairman.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wed. evening service, and Cinda Thompson led in prayer. Pastor Bob began a Bible Study on the New Testament book of Ephesians. Paul is the author of this letter to the church at Ephesus. He wrote it about 61 A.D. from prison in Rome. Ephesus was the capitol of Asia Minor

Pastor Bob, along with Alex and Dana Fourman, produce a 30-minute weekly radio broadcast called “Moments with the Master.” It can be heard at 9 a.m. each Sunday.

Juanita Herrell donated prints of her mosaics “Seven Days of Creation” to Mt. Zion. The framed set has been hung in the dining hall.