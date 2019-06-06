Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

5-26-19 The High School choir from Mt. Zion Bible School sang at the Basher Church near Ava on Wed., May 8. Choir members were Patrick MacDonniel, Ethan Koch, Samuel and Sarah Esquilla, Cody Cook, Ashlynn and Adeline Bradley, Felicity Berry, and Brenna Barton.

Students who finished the most PACEs during the 2018-19 school year were Luke Barton (110), Madison Gilbert (106), Preston Akers (102), Julian Allen (98), Landon Williams (97), and Greyson Jones (94).

Congratulations to our school secretary Lilah Sherman. She graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Christian Studies and Counseling from Hobe Sound Bible College.

Sheena Mahan, Dana & Alex Fourman traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio, for commencement exercises at God’s Bible School on Sat.

The special song in the Sunday morning service at Mt. Zion was a solo by Delbert Murray. Pastor Bob Thompson’s sermon was “Assurance in Storms” based on Matthew 14:22-27. “The ship was now in the midst of the sea, tossed with waves: for the wind was contrary…in the fourth watch of the night Jesus went unto them, walking on the sea…Be of good cheer; it is I; be not afraid.” The condition, consternation, and confirmation of the Christian; the concern and communication of Christ.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service, and Lilah Sherman led in prayer. Brian Haynes played a piano solo. Then Pastor Bob spoke on “The Day of the Lord.” Rapture, revelation, marriage supper, resurrection, and Millennium. 1 Thessalonians 4:16, “The Lord Himself shall descend from heaven with a shout with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first. Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”

Cheryl Paxton led in prayer during the Wed. evening service. Pastor Bob’s Bible Study was on “Eternal Punishment.” Revelation 21:8, “The fearful and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.”

June 2 – Sunday School began at 9:45 a.m. with Supt. Earnest Murray, song leader Brian Haynes, pianist Cheryl Paxton, and organist Linda Murray. Lilah Sherman led in prayer. The march offering was collected by Atticus, Boone, and Ludy Harris.

Jesse Paxton led patriotic songs in the morning worship service. Ushers were Alex Fourman and James Cobb. Judy Murray read “Sacred Duty – a Soldier’s Tour of Arlington Cemetery” by the late Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Pastor Bob Thompson preached on “Sin’s Remembrance” based on Psalm 38:1-20. “O Lord, rebuke me not in they wrath: neither chasten me in thy hot displeasure… in thee, O Lord, do I hope.’ (1) Anguish of sin: conviction, corruption, consequences. (2) Aloneness of sin: no friends, no family no foes. (3) Acknowledgment of sin: a sorrowing, stated, and settle confession. Visitors Sunday included Bruce and Ethan Greenwood of Mountain Grove.

In the srevice at 6 p.m. Sunday, Cinda Thompson led in prayer. Lilah Sherman sang a solo. Pastor Bob’s message was “The Eternal State of the Sains.” John 14:2, “In my Father’s house are many mansions…I go to prepare a place for you.” Heaven is a real place where sin will be banished forever. Employment then will include rest, worship, singing, and reigning.

After the congregational songs at 7 p.m. Wed., Mary Thompson led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s Bible Study was on “Spiritual Blessings.” Proverbs 10:22, “The blessing of the Lord, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it.” After several testimonies, Delbert Murray and James Cos returned from counting the ballots and gave the results of the church election. A 3-year recall was extended to the pastor.

Congratulations to Dana Fourman who earned a B.A. in Integrative Studies from God’s Bible School, and College in Cincinnati, Ohio.