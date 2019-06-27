Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We were very pleased to have our pastor back, Sunday, and continue to pray for improving health for him. We have many others on our prayer list, and always pray for each other.

Brother Charles read 1 Samuel 17, plus others, for his message titled, “Enough is Enough.” Probably most of us have been in that place at one time or another, when we wanted to throw up our hands and say, enough is enough. The story was about David and some of the things he suffered through.

We sang Happy Birthday for Jewell who celebrated June 19.

The 5th Sunday Meeting will be at Brushyknob Church this weekend.

Jewell was honored on her day by Shaun, LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan and Nora bringing all the fixin’s and preparing supper for her. James and Tammy joined them, as well. The main event was ice cream sundaes, all around.

Jewell attended the wedding of Dylan Clements and Morgan Light at Mt. Tabor Church, Saturday. MaKayla Elliott came later and helped Jewell with yard work.

Harold and Kay Hutchison had several visiting who were here to attend the wedding of their grandson, Dylan Clements and Morgan Light, Saturday: Jeff, Kristy, and Steven Tackett, Joplin; Gary, Stephanie and Joey Mishler, Carl Junction; Harlin and Amy Hutchison, West Plains; Dan and Kim Clements, Dylan, Morgan and Grant Clements, Morgan Clements, and Gabby Arnold.