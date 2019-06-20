Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Due to the illness of Pastor Charles, we did not have church this Sunday.

However, we had a very good Sunday School lesson with good discussion. Some of our folks were away and others possibly enjoying Father’s Day company. Our prayer list continues for the lost, sick and bereaved.

Harlin, Shirley, Amy and her friend, Paige, of West Plains, had supper with Harold and Kay Hutchison, Friday evening. They were on their way to Branson for a remote broadcast, Saturday. They stopped on their way home, late Sunday night.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown enjoyed the company of Jadon, several days last week. They spent time outdoors at the farm, toured Wonders of Wildlife, Jadon’s favorite spot, and stopped to have lunch with Paul, in Mansfield.

Harold Hutchison’s visitors on Father’s Day were Kim and Dan Clements, and had calls from Kristy and Harlin.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown spent Father’s Day in West Plains with Doug and Kristy and family. Besides the Ava visitors, other guests were Kristy’s dad, Gary and Linda Johnson, and grandpa, Carol and Dorothy Johnson, plus other family members. They had barbecue and everything that went with it, and a fun time. They stopped on their way home and shared leftovers with Jeanne Cox, also.

Jewell Elliott accompanied Shaun and LeAnna Elliott, MaKayla, Logan, and Nora Thursday to Kansas City to spend the weekend with Bonita and Floyd Winingham. They spent time visiting and eating, celebrating an early birthday for Jewell with cake and ice cream Saturday. They toured Whiteman Air Force Base and viewed the show Wings Over Whiteman, returning home Sunday.

Visitors of Jewell’s Sunday afternoon were Ashley and Brian Wilson of Bolivar and James and Tammy Elliott.