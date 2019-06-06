Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Another great day for worship, missing some of our regulars and hope all will be back next week. We are thankful for all His goodness to us and pray for all not so fortunate and that are very needy, at this time.

Brother Charles read his main scripture from Genesis 37, then read from several others. His thought today was, Forgiveness. We all know the word says if we don’t forgive, then we can’t expect to be forgiven. The story of Joseph which he used, shows us a great example of forgiveness.

Harold and Kay Hutchison were keeping doctor appointments in Springfield, Friday. While there, they enjoyed being treated to lunch out with Lucille DeBerry.

Danny, Kim and Grant Clements visited Sunday evening with Harold and Kay Hutchison.

Kay Hutchison attended the anniversary for Jim and Virginia Thurman, Sunday afternoon, with Norma Woods, of Ozark. It was great to see former neighbors that have been away many years.

LeAnna, MaKayla, and Nora Elliott visited Jewell, Wednesday evening while MaKayla mowed the yard.

Shaun and Logan Elliott visited Jewell, Thursday evening.