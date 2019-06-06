Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

Mt. Olive church news, June 3, 2019 – Well, we have been having some beautiful weather with plenty of rain. Some places have had way too much, but that is something we have no control over. So we fix fences, avoid impassable roads, and grumble about the small stuff. We still are thankful for the many blessings we have each day. Such as a church that sits on high ground! We talked to one of the members of the little church at Caney and it was severely damaged by flood waters, but they are keeping on having church although everything inside was a complete loss.

Sunday was a nice day and we had several out for worship service. We were blessed to have some good friends join us for worship service all the way from NC. They are here for a family reunion and chose to come to church at Highlonesome and then came home with us for dinner.

We have some out sick this week and prayers for Barbara Day, who has been in the hospital. We visited with her on Monday and she is feeling better. Her grandson’s, Hunter and Stetson are good to help her.

Our granddaughter and family arrived back home safely after spending a week in NC visiting our Marine grandson, Jake and Ashlynn. He is stationed at Camp Lajune, NC. We are looking forward to seeing him in August. We are also looking forward to a visit with Josh and Brittney and family from SD this month. And in July we will get to meet the latest great-grandson when Tanya visits from CA.

Hazel got to spend a few days with her daughter, Debbie, over Memorial Day. George has a new great-grandbaby and we were glad to see Brother Larry feeling better and able to be back in church.

Summer is a busy time for everyone with gardens, vacations, or just keeping the yard mowed. That seems to keep me busy most of the time. We hope you all have a blessed week and hope to see you in church somewhere come Sunday. God bless and remember, “If a care is too small to be turned into a prayer, it is too small to be made into a burden.” “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.’ 1 Peter 5:7.