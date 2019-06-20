MSU Releases Spring 2019 Graduation List

By University Communications

Missouri State University conferred 2,941 degrees to students at its spring 2019 commencement May 17 at JQH Arena.

Students earned a total of 2,285 bachelor’s degrees, 551 master’s degrees, 96 doctorate degrees and nine specialist degrees.

From Ava, Jayma Sue Potter received a Master of Social Work degree, and Matthew Steven Tucker, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.

The university recognized 116 students for their work with a more rigorous curriculum in Missouri State’s Honors College.