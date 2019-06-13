“Monkeys On Mars” Is Coming to Douglas County Library June 20

My Walking Stick Studio will present “Monkeys On Mars” at the Douglas County Public Library on Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m.

In “Monkeys On Mars,” puppet primates take a virtual trip to the red planet. Audience members will learn about space travel, rovers and robot explorers and the plan to colonize Mars, all in this one-hour program with lots of audience participation and surprises.

Admission is free.

The Douglas County Public Library is located at 301 West Webster Avenue, in Ava.

For more information, call the Library, 683-5633.