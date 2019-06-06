MoDOT Issues Weight Allowance for Truckloads of Aggregate Used in Flood Relief

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Missouri Department of Transportation today announced an allowance for heavier-than-normal truckloads of rock, sand and gravel to travel on Missouri highways in flood relief. The waiver allows private and for-hire motor carriers to haul up to 10% more than their licensed weight on Missouri highways.

The waiver remains in effect through June 21. While the waiver is in effect, participating motor carriers are limited to:

A loaded, gross weight no greater than 10% above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle; Transportation of rock, sand and gravel only within the state of Missouri; Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits; When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 mph;



Travel is only allowed on non-interstate highways. NO TRAVEL IS ALLOWED ON MISSOURI INTERSTATE HIGHWAYS.

Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org or download the free app at Google Play or the Apple Store for up-to-date road closure information.