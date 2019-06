By University Communications

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

Students from Ava achieving the 2019 Spring Dean’s List are: Belle Giorgianni, Rebecca Harris, Samantha Harris, Hailey Herrell, Jarrett Paoni, and Greta Rueschmann