Missouri State Parks to Host Ribbon-Cutting at Table Rock State Park June 28

JEFFERSON CITY – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony showcasing a $394,000 infrastructure project extending the Table Rock Lakeshore Trail. The ceremony will take place 10 a.m., Friday, June 28, at the Table Rock State Park marina.

Table Rock Lakeshore Trail is a 2.2 mile-long paved trail taking users through Table Rock Lake State Park, to the Showboat Branson Belle and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Dewey Short Visitor Center at Table Rock Dam. This popular trail opened in 2005 and was a cooperative effort between Missouri State Parks, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Herschend Family Entertainment. The project extends the trail more than 1,000 feet and connects trail users with the marina. The project was primarily funded by a Recreational Trails Program grant.

The public is invited to celebrate the completion of this project. After the ribbon-cutting, refreshments will be served.

Table Rock State Park is located at 5272 State Highway 165 in Branson. For more information about the event, contact Table Rock State Park office at 417-334-4704.