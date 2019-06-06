Missouri Route 176 and Taney County Route EE In Rockaway Beach/Merriam Woods Areas Set for Resurfacing

TANEY COUNTY – Drivers can expect one-lane traffic and crews and equipment on Missouri Route 176 and Taney County Route EE in the Merriam Woods/Rockaway Beach areas when contractor crews resurface the two state routes starting late in the week of June 10, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The two routes will receive new asphalt driving surfaces.

During the road work, drivers can expect slowed and, possibly, stopped traffic with flaggers directing them through work zones.

Crews also will use pilot vehicles to lead traffic through the work areas. Drivers on side roads should wait for the pilot vehicle before entering roadways where the resurfacing work is taking place.

Here’s a look at the projects:

• Missouri Route 176 will be resurfaced between Route 160 in Merriam Woods and Route 160 east of Rockaway Beach.

• Taney County Route EE will be resurfaced in Rockaway Beach.

• Contractor crews are scheduled to start the work on Thursday, June 13. However, crews are completing similar projects on state routes in Stone and Barry counties. The work in Taney County will not start until those projects are complete.

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

Blevins Asphalt Construction Company of Mount Vernon is doing the work for a low bid amount of $637,000.

The project must be completed by early October 2019. However, the contractor expects the project to be completed sooner than that, barring any weather or construction delays.