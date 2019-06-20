Missouri Route 14 (Jackson Street) Widening Project In Ozark Rescheduled for Construction in 2020

OZARK, Christian County, Mo. – In an effort to minimize possible congestion, traffic delays and economic impacts within Ozark, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the City of Ozark collectively decided the Jackson Street (Missouri Route 14) widening project will begin construction once the South Street lane widening project is substantially complete. This decision was made during the planning phase of the project in 2017.

To that end, the start of the Jackson Street project has been rescheduled for the spring/summer of 2020 with completion scheduled for late 2021.

MoDOT and the City of Ozark are partners on intersection improvements (South Street at Selmore Road/3rd Street and Jackson Street at Route NN) which are included within the lane widening projects. The intersection projects are being funded with a 2017 voter-approved 3/8-cent sales tax. Together, MoDOT and the city of Ozark, remain committed to completing these projects.

More information about the start of the Jackson Street project will be announced in spring 2020 when a contractor is hired to construct the project.

Jackson Street Project highlights:

• Widen Jackson Street (Route 14) to five lanes between 16th Street and the Finley River bridge

• Widen intersection of Jackson Street/Route NN/10th Street and relocate 10th Street to become the south leg of the intersection

• Install new storm drains and add curb and gutter along Jackson Street

• Construction: Spring/summer 2020 until late 2021

Estimated total cost: $9.3 million

South Street Project highlights:

• Widen South Street (Business 65) to five lanes between 19th Street and 6th Street

• Widen intersection of South Street/Selmore Road/3rd Street by adding dual turn lanes from northbound Selmore Road to westbound South Street and from southbound 3rd Street to eastbound South Street and adding two eastbound and two westbound through lanes

• Install new storm drains and add curb and gutter along South Street

• Build sidewalks in areas along South Street

Construction: December 2018 until spring 2020

Estimated total project cost: $8.5 million

Prime contractor: Hartman & Company, Inc. of Springfield.