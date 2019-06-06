Missouri REALTORS® April Market Statistics 

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri REALTORS® is pleased to share with you a monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for the month of April.

During the month of April, 6,875 homes sold in Missouri. The total sales volume topped $1.37 billion, and homes sold at a decreased pace in April, staying on the market for an average of 60 days. That’s 2 days additional when compared to April 2018. The median sales price continues to increase and was approximately $167,850. That is a 4.3 percent increase compared to April 2018.

Additionally, interest rates decreased in April and continue to remain historically low. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 4.14 percent in April; down from 4.27 percent in March. By comparison, the interest rate in April of last year was 4.47 percent.

Visit missourirealtor.org to view a full report of the data presented, including additional resources and information.