Minnie Sue Rhodes, of Ava, Missouri, 74 years old, born in Bakersfield, California, took the gateway to Heaven June 2, 2019, with her family at her side.

She loved doing any kind of crafting. But she loved her quilting. She made many quilts, some for others and some for herself.

Minnie was preceded in death by her mother, father and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Rusty Rhodes, Ava; two daughters, Kim Loeber, Ozark; Wanda Maggard, Republic; two brothers, Walt Shepard, Sanger, California, and Don Shepard, Portland Oregon, and three sisters, Dorthy Baker, Cedar Park, Texas; Donna Sommers, Leander, Texas; and Willa Harp, Sacremento, California. Eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as many friends that will miss her greatly.

Services will be held at Walnut Grove Church on Saturday, June 29, at 1:00 p.m.