MDC Raising Prices $1 for Staffed Shooting Ranges Fees will increase starting July 1.

JEFFERSON CITY –– Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces it will be increasing fees at its five staffed shooting ranges for the first time in nearly 20 years. The current fee at all staffed shooting ranges is $3 per hour on the rifle, handgun, patterning or archery ranges, and $3 per round on the trap/skeet ranges. Fees will increase to $4 per round or hour, starting July 1.

The price increase will apply to:

Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Greene County,

August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Saint Charles County,

Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Saint Louis County,

Lake City Range in Jackson County, and

Parma Woods Range and Training Center in Platte County.

According to MDC, use of the shooting ranges for rifle, handgun, shotgun, and archery shooting has increased significantly over the years, along with costs. MDC estimates that about 200,000 shooters use the ranges annually.

“While the ranges were primarily constructed for hunters to prepare for hunting seasons, the public’s use for recreational target shooting and self-defense has increased significantly,” said MDC Hunter Education and Shooting Range Coordinator Justin McGuire. “Operation costs, maintenance costs, and supply costs have also significantly increased over the years while the fees have not increased in nearly two decades.”

Learn more about MDC staffed shooting ranges online at nature.mdc.mo.gov/conservation-area-classification/shooting-ranges