MDC Hosts Free Women’s Archery and Crossbow Workshop at Twin Pines July 20 Women will learn bow and crossbow techniques, safety and maintenance.

MDC Photo

Archery can be practiced at various times of the year for hunting, or even bow fishing. Although many use it for hunting, it’s also a competitive sport and recreational activity.

WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free women’s Archery and Crossbow Workshop Saturday, July 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (CEC) near Winona. MDC Outdoor Skills Specialist Travis Mills said space is limited, so registration is required at www.mdc.mo.gov/ozarkevents.

The women-only program is for ages 16 and up. The information will focus on bow and crossbow terminology, shooting techniques, safety and maintenance, before attendees spend time on the archery range gaining experience at bullseye and three-dimensional targets.

“Archery is an activity that anyone can enjoy,” Mills said. “This workshop will provide a comfortable environment to learn about archery and build skills that will lead to years of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.”

Mills said attendees should dress appropriately for an outdoor experience, including close-toed shoes. All equipment will be provided. Contact Travis Mills for more information at (417)255-9561 ext. 4756 or via email at travis.mills@mdc.mo.gov. Registration is required at www.mdc.mo.gov/ozarkevents.

Twin Pines CEC is located one mile east of Winona along U.S. Highway 60. A full list of nature programs offered at Twin Pines, along with information about the facility is at www.mdc.mo.gov/twinpines.

Learn about archery and find archery specific events at https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/archery.