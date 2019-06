Abby McNish of Ava, Mo. took Reserve Grand Champion with “Luke” her Registered Black Angus Bull at the Wright County Fair in Grovespring. She also showed Luke in West Plains at Heart of the Ozark Pre-view Show and took Grand Champion and then went in for final drive and took Supreme Grand Champion.

Abby is the daughter of Jason and Jessica McNish, owners of J&L Tire in Ava.