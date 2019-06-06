Mark Twain National Forest Waives Day-Use Fees for GO Day June 8

ROLLA, Mo. (June 3, 2019) – As Missouri’s weather warms and its lush forests, rivers, and glades teem with life, the Mark Twain National Forest is excited to offer free day-use at multiple locations on Saturday, June 8 in celebration of National Get Outdoors (GO) Day.

For the last 11 years there has been an inclusive, nationwide effort focusing on a single day when people would be inspired and motivated to get outdoors. GO Day was created, and has partnered with many agencies, to create an engaging, active day of outdoor adventure aimed at reaching all who are interested in public lands, the National Forests, and reconnecting children to the outdoors.

“We hope everyone uses GO Day as a good opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature,” said Sherri Schwenke, Mark Twain National Forest Supervisor.

In the spirit of Go Day, the Mark Twain National Forest is encouraging outdoor activity by generally waiving fees for day-use areas, such as picnic grounds and developed trailheads. Motorized trail permits are still required for use of Chadwick and Sutton Bluff trail system; and fees will also still apply to Mark Twain National Forest sites operated by concessionaires.

The forest will offer free day use again later this fall to celebrate National Public Lands Day, Sept. 28, and on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

Sites where day-use fees will be waived for GO Day include:

• Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger District, Lane Springs

• Poplar Bluff Ranger District, Markham Spring

• Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District, Marble Creek and Berryman

• Salem Ranger District, Loggers Lake.

For more information about the Mark Twain National Forest, go to the forest’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/mtnfor contact your local Mark Twain National Forest Service district office. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.