Long Creek Bridge on Missouri Route 86 Closed for Up to 30 Days for Urgent Repairs

TANEY/STONE Counties – The Long Creek bridge which carries Missouri Route 86 traffic across Table Rock Lake between Ridgedale and Blue Eye was closed Monday, June 3, the Missouri Department of Transportation reports.

The bridge is closed ‘round the clock to allow MoDOT crews to make urgent repairs to components that support the bridge deck (driving surface).

Repairs could take up to 30 calendar days to complete. Crews will work as quickly as possible to finish and open the bridge.

Traffic Impacts:

The bridge is scheduled to reopen prior to the July 4th holiday.

A signed detour is posted directing drivers to use Route 65, Route 465, Route 76 and Route 13. The detour route was chosen for its ability to handle Route 86 traffic safely. MoDOT cannot post detours on non-state roadways.

Boats will still be able travel under the bridge, but may be restricted to areas away from where crews are working overhead. There will be a No Wake zone under the bridge during the work.

MoDOT is working with emergency services in the area who are making necessary accommodations to respond to emergencies quickly on either side of the bridge during the closing.

There is no good time to close the bridge. However, every effort is being made to complete the repairs quickly, while making the necessary, urgent repairs to keep the bridge safe for travel.

To safely complete the repairs, MoDOT crews will build a temporary support structure on the bridge. The support structure is needed because crews must cut out and replace several key support components. The temporary support structure will be built across the bridge deck which makes it impossible to safely allow even one lane of traffic across the bridge. It will not be possible to remove the support structure when crews are not working.

There are several bridge components needing repairs. Each repair will take a day or two to complete.

MoDOT will have two bridge crews working on the bridge, and crews will work 12-hour days, six days a week.

Once the urgent repairs are complete, the 25-ton weight restriction on the bridge will be removed. The repairs will keep the bridge safe for travel until a long-term replacement or rehabilitation project can start as early as 2022.

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

In mid-summer 2019, MoDOT will make a decision on the best, affordable option for the bridge. Feedback from a February public meeting, information from transportation stakeholders and environmental studies are being analyzed and will be used to make the best decision about the future of the bridge.

In late summer/early fall 2019, MoDOT will hold a public meeting to share the plans for the proposed bridge project.

Construction on the project could start as early as 2022.

The estimated total cost for the long-term project is $36 million.