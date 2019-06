On June 18, Preston Marriott, of Ava, competed in the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest held in Weiser, Idaho. As a competitor in the Junior-Junior division, Preston, age 12, placed fourth overall. Winners in his division are above from left: Marriott, 4th; Logan Davis, 2nd; Teo Quale, 1st; Tarquin Bennion, 3rd; and Lillian Mages, 5th place. At left, Marriott is performing on stage during the competition.

