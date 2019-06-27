Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

Our quilting club day was yesterday and we had a very productive and fun day.

We got two quilts almost out of the frames ready soon for me to hem, and almost all members and men folks were present. We missed Jim and Audrey Turner and Colleen Lakey. Randall Delp was a welcome visitor.

We always enjoy our Wednesdays and being together for we do this so much that we’ve become like family. We are most of getting older and it is daunting sometimes to get there but we usually make it.

I haven’t had anyone visiting the past week and no one has called with news, so, as my sister advises, just write something. I will do.

First, I am grateful for another beautiful day in the Ozarks and I am grateful for my Lord and all He does for all of us. I give Him my thanks every day. He has granted me life for 90 years and mostly it has been a very good life.

I thank Him for five good children, one of which is in His care now, and He gave me a very beautiful place in which to raise my kids.

Those days too soon gone because life is not what it used to be. But we won’t go into that because it was foretold long ago. I read it very often in the Good Book. Most of us cope and have faith in eternity.

I believe my kids lived in the last generation who had not so many temptations and with many parents who had time to devote to family.

I enjoy my life today but I long for the old days and the old values.

I am always asked to write and I like to recall with you who know of life in the good ‘ole days. Some may ask what was so good about those hard times you call the good ‘ole days?

Well, I have answers from my point of view, so as Granny on the Golden Girls would say, “Now picture this!”

In my good ‘ole days, I recall the one room schools and the days of learning to write cursive, to read, and even to memorize. And some will say, “those were better days?” and my answer is “absolutely!”

We knew where our food came from and that even that milk came from cows, because we milked them and we knew that fried chicken came from the hen house, and not the deli, for we also collected their eggs. In those days, we also enjoyed home cooking for the mothers fried the chicken.

In those days, we didn’t get to hear of cyber bullying and if there was bullying it was soon taken care of face to face.

In those good ‘ole days that I knew, we came to know all our neighbors and those neighbors in that place in time helped one another willingly and often they exchanged work, they exchanged possessions and they shared love for one another.

So, before I get off the subject, I’ll share memories of such things as penny postcards, 3 cent stamps, curly hairdos, home made toys, how to play for fun and not competition, when boys played with marbles and played mumbly peg and girls played house, jacks, hopscotch, and jump rope. Those times were when kids played and used their imagination and didn’t depend on entertainment or didn’t expect everything to be easy.

We must know that time is a great enhancer of memories and that those times may have been better then they actually were, but I’d trade now for then and do it all over again.

I find myself feeling sorry for those who can never experience life as I know it, but they must make memories of their own and I can’t relate to them and their life as we kjnow it today, but I hope you all might enjoy life as experienced in the Ozarks in a by-gone era.

Your time now will one day, for many of you, be your good ‘ole days, so I hope you all make good memories and I hope you have liked mine.