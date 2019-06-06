Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

I will try to write a few items from Little Creek. I can’t seem to remember when to get my news mailed so I am trying to jog my memory into action.

My daughter Kim, and Robert, who is my great grandson, came Saturday and stayed with me until Monday evening when they had to get back to Fair Grove.

We had a joyful time together and we went to Greg and Karen’s on Monday for a fish fry and all the trimmings. Those enjoying the food and the companionship were Greg and Karen; Greg’s mom, Norma and friend Peggy Adkinson; Dwight and Susan Evans with daughter and Aria, her daughter; Shelby, Jordan’s girlfriend; Kim, Robert, and myself; Kevin and Donna Taber with son Joseph. I hope I left no one out.

I was a beautiful Memorial Day. We were all thankful for our many blessings, for all our friends and families and thankful to our veterans and their sacrifices. We have much to be grateful for.

More news as I learn more. I talked to Jo, my sister, this Sunday evening and she had news of a visit today from her grandson Cody and Rachel and two boys. She was very happy to see them.

And my sister Jean and Jim had Jeff Farel, a neighbor, and Jim Turner, a cousin, visiting them this week.

And I had my cousin, Marsha Turner Collins coming by Saturday to bring pictures for my album she gives me with old time pictures she had. I treasure this gift beyond words. She brought pictures of my uncle Jake Degase and wife Myrtle and a picture of Uncle Bill Degase’s wife, Gayla and boys Billy and Denny. Marsha is the best cook in the world and she brought me cornbread and angel food cake. For supper you can guess that I had wilted lettuce and green onions to sop my cornbread in, and angel food cake with peaches and a glass of cold milk. My kind of food.

I had a visit with Kay Huff after she mowed my yard and helped me move things on my porch. I enjoy talking to Kay. She is a hard-working girl and I am grateful for what she does for me. I also had a good visit via phone with niece, Vickie Prock. Vickie cuts my hair and is good at what she does. She is my special girl. I appreciate her checking up on me.

Be kind to those you see, and I’ll write more from my beautiful neck of the woods next week. God bless us all.