Submitted Photo

The Lions Club recently presented a check for $100 to support the Hearth of the Ozarks (HOTO) 4th of July program. In the photo are (left to right): Richard Sturgeon, Dick Salgado, HOTO’s Tonya Cutbirth, Sheila Wiley, HOTO’s Connie Burris, Bob Sellers, Deana Parsick, Bob Sorenson, Darlene Sorenson, and Janice Lorraine.