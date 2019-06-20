Lavonna Anne Twitty, 78 years, 9 months, 2 days old, of Wasola, Missouri passed away on June 15, 2019 at home in Wasola with family by her side.

Lavonna was born September 13, 1940 in Noble, MO. to Jim and Hatty (Frye) McDaniel. She retired from Emerson Electric. After retiring, she took on farming and taking care of grandchildren.

Lavonna and George Twitty were united in marraige in 1957 in Ava, Mo and to this union four children were born. She was a Christian and attended Thornfield House of Prayer. Lavonna enjoyed sewing, growing flowers, and reading. Her joy was her grandchildren, spending many afternoons with them skipping rocks at the creek. She also enjoyed the companionship of her long haired chihuahua, Bear Bear.

Lavonna was preceded in death by her husband George Twitty and ten siblings. She is survived by four sons, Tim Twitty and fiance Kim of Wasola, MO, Roger Twitty and wife Rhonda of Forsyth, MO, Joe Twitty and wife Elaine of Pascagoula, MS, and Greg Twitty of Wasola, and many other family and friends.

Funeral services for Lavonna were Wednesday, June 19, at 2:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation was from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating was Pastor Stan Collins and Pastor Maxine Lund. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove General Baptist Church . On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.