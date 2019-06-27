Katherine Endsley, 90 years, 1 months, 6 days old, Ava, Missouri, passed away on June 19, 2019 at Cox South in Springfield, MO.

Katherine was born May 13, 1929 in Baxter County, San Antonio Texas to Fontaine and Oma Marie (Caler) McGee.

Katherine and Gary Weaver Endsley Sr. were united in marriage in 1949 in Texas and to this union they were blessed with two children.

Katherine had a love of horses. She was very crafty and loved helping her sons with cub scouts and being a den mother. She was an amazing seamstess and made many dresses. She would make hand crocheted Barbie doll wedding dresses and hand made Raggedy Ann doll for the grandchildren.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents and her husband in 2008.

Katherine is survived by her two sons and spouses, Gary Weaver Endsley, Jr. and Bonnie Cooper and Alan and Patricia Endsley, six grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas, James, Stephanie, Mika and Maggie, six great-grandchildren, Connar, Kyle, Anna, Alton, Isabella and Christine and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time. Memorial may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Cancer Research. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.