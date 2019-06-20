Kacey Merriett Named to Honor Roll at Culver-Stockton

Kacey Merriett was recently named to the honor roll at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. Merriett is majoring in Business Administration and he is the grandson of J.R. and Pam Garrison of Ava.
