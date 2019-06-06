June is National Camping, Great Outdoors Month at Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. – For the month of June, Table Rock Lake is celebrating National Camping and Great Outdoors Month. Summer is here and it’s time to get out your tents, put on your hiking shoes and get out and explore our beautiful great outdoors.

Throughout the month, the Dewey Short Visitor Center will feature displays and activities for visitors of all ages to learn about various outdoor opportunities and how to be safe this summer.

The Army Corps of Engineers is the leading provider of water based recreation in the country with more than 400 lakes and river projects. We want all of our visitors to enjoy the outdoors, play it safe and return home to their loved ones.

The visitor center is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Located just south of Table Rock Dam on State Highway 165, it offers several interactive displays, a 22-minute film about the purpose and construction of the dam, and viewing decks overlooking Table Rock Lake and Dam. Picnic facilities and a 2.2 mile asphalt surface trail are located on the visitor center grounds.

Park rangers will provide short programs on Table Rock Lake every Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 11 a.m. Come learn why Table Rock Lake was built and how our missions continue today. Programs are subject to change or cancellation.

For more information, please call 501-340-1943.