James “Grumpy” Clark Sr.

James Owen Clark Sr., 79 years, 11 months, 13 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on May 28, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.

“Grumpy” was born June 15, 1939 in St. Louis, MO to George Franklin and Opal Inez (Davis) Clark.

“Grumpy” was a retired Supervisor from Bendix Oceanics in California. He had worked there for over 30 years. After retirement he and his family moved to Douglas County, MO.

James and Judith Hileman were united in marriage and were blessed with four children. She preceded him in death. In later years Jim and Betty Archer were united in marriage. She also preceded him in death.

In his younger years he also was a Mechanic and raced motorcycles. He enjoyed his guitar, woodworking, and tinkering in his shop. “Grumpy” loved his dogs, Sugar and Clyde.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives, Judith and Betty, one brother, Raymond Robinson, and one sister, Gloria Johnson.

“Grumpy” is survived by his four children and their spouses, “Dani” & Tim McDevitt, Jimmy Clark Jr. & Loretta Clements, all of Ava, Bob Clark, Gainesville, MO, and Missy & Guy Loney, Lake Los Angeles, CA, four grandchildren, Megan, Kyle and Emily McDevitt, and Robert “Bobby” Clark, Jr., two brothers, Phil and Tommy Robinson, Texas and extended family and friends.

Cremation services for “Grumpy” are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 W. Norton Rd., Springfield, MO 65803 or www.swh.org. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.