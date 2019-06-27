INVITATION TO BID: BRIDGE #44700261  OVER LITTLE BEAVER CREEK

INVITATION TO BID

DOUGLAS COUNTY

BRIDGE #44700261 OVER LITTLE BEAVER CREEK

Sealed bids for the Proposal for the Construction of Douglas County Bridge #44700261 BRO-B034(21) Replacement will be received at: Douglas County Commission, 203 SE 2nd Ave, P.O. Box 398, AVA, MO 65608, until 10:00 o’clock A.M. (Prevailing Local Time) on the 22nd day of July 2019, at the office of the Douglas County Courthouse, and at that time will be publicly opened and read. All bids shall be submitted as a Hard Copy.

The proposed work includes:

Construction of a two-span precast prestressed box beam bridge approximately 118-feet in length supported on reinforced concrete bents and steel H-Piles driven to bedrock in addition to approximately 420-feet of gravel roadway work. The project is located in Douglas County, Missouri, Bridge #44700261 on County Road T-447 over Little Beaver Creek. Section 14, Township 25 North, Range 18 West.

A digital copy of the plans and specifications may be purchased through the office of Great River Engineering (GRE), at 2826 S. Ingram Mill, Springfield, MO 65804 (417-886-7171) upon payment of $75.00, which is not refundable. All bidders must purchase plans through Great River Engineering, Inc. and be on the planholder list in order to bid the project.

All labor used in the construction of this public improvement shall be paid a wage no less than the prevailing hourly rate of wages of work of a similar character in this locality as established by the United States Department of Labor (Federal Wage Rate), or by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (State Wage Rate), whichever is higher.

The Douglas County Commission hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, creed, sex, age, ancestry, or national origin in consideration for an award.

All bidders must be on MoDOT’s Qualified Contractor List per Section 102.2 of the Missouri Standard Specifications for Highway Construction, 2018 Edition including all revisions. The contractor questionnaire must be on file 7 days prior to bid opening.

Contractors and sub-contractors who sign a contract to work on public works projects shall provide a 10-Hour OSHA construction safety program, or similar program approved by the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, to be completed by their on-site employees within sixty (60) days of beginning work on the construction project.

A certified cashier’s check or a bid bond in the amount of 5% shall be submitted with each proposal.

The Douglas County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

The project will be awarded to the lowest, responsive, responsible bidder.

The DBE Goal for this project is 6%.

No 2nd tier subcontracting will be allowed on this project.

Douglas County Commission

