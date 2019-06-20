HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center on this warm, balmy day. The weather is changing every hour on the hour.

Last night it rained. This morning it rained. On the plus side, you never have to water the flowers.

June is half over and July is approaching fast. We have been getting ready for our 34th Annual 4th of July Celebration here at our home. We are looking for a nice clear day. We have music, food booths, vendors , motorcycle show and several in the car show. Our main thing is that we can’t park everyone on the hill, so that is why we use a shuttle bus for getting our guests upon the hill. If you plan on attending please remember to bring lawn chairs / or a blanket.

We had our monthly birthday party Monday afternoon with Lola Mayberry and her crew. We had an ice cream party this month. We enjoyed the picking and singing of this group. Bro. Bob Huskey is a lunatic nut, but we love him.

Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center hosted the monthly Chamber of Commerce Luncheon for June. We served hamburgers/hot dogs, baked beans, chips, cookie and water to our guests. Tonya Cutbirth and Debra Dade were the speakers for the luncheon. They spoke on nursing home facts and what it takes to be admitted into a skilled facility.

We have had several businesses donate to our 4th of July. If you would like to donate something to our silent auction, please call the facility and someone will pick it up. We appreciate any donation from any individual or business or club.

On Friday the 14th, we had a great Father’s Day Fish Fry for our fathers and their guests. Of course, everyone got to get in on the catfish, potatoes, hushpuppies, coleslaw along with a ice cream bar. Doug Miller and his group fried the fish for us and it was great watching them fry the fish. While the fish was frying, Sean Keffer, Randy and Margaret Hiner was here playing music and keeping everyone entertained. It was a very good day.

Saturday morning Norma and Lola were here for Saturday morning church and Tom read some from the Bible.

Sunday morning Larry and Patsy Moore were here for Sunday School, and in the afternoon Pastor Tim Reese from Ava General Baptist Church was here for the afternoon church service.

Joy Duncan was back from her vacation to see her first grandchild and we enjoyed the stories and pictures of her new grandson.

The craft group had an ice cream party, and colored and did some trivia about the 50’s. Joy had the help of Caden, Connor and Racheal Prock. The Prock family has been very helpful around our home visiting with residents and helping out with activities. One of our residents has taken a shine to Connor.

I missed the deadline last week and we are thankful for the 1st Southern Baptist Church and Mound Church for doing church services. Next week schedule is Gentryville Church on the 23rd and Black Jack Church 30th.

We welcome our new residents to our home. They are Cheryl Emrick, Daryl Armour, Kathleen Endsley, Barbara Cupp.

Our prayer and sympathy goes out to the families of Bobby Lansdown, Donald Hodges, Daniel Gute, and Elmer Bradford.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center.