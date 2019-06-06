HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. We have finished our outside work and our flowers look beautiful. We are gearing up for our 34th Annual 4th of July Celebration which will happen on June 28th starting at 6:00 p.m. We will be having live music by several local bands, the color Guard will be presenting the flags. Missy Breshears will be kicking off the ceremony with her singing the National Anthem. As in the past, we will be having bouncers, games and a large variety of different vendors booths along with the Heart of the Ozarks Food Booth and silent auction.

Remember to bring a blanket, a lawn chair and your family for a fun filled family night at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center.

The church schedule for June is June 9th Mound Church, June 16th Ava General Baptist Church, June 23rd Gentryville Church, and June 30th Black Jack Church.

It was wonderful having Misty and Don Lunn back with us after Don being off for a surgery on his right leg. We had a surprise party for them.

We served a cinnamon bun cake for everyone at Bible Study.

We appreciate everyone who volunteers for us and our residents. If you would like a booth at The 4th please call Connie Burris at 683-4129.

Our prayers and sympathy goes out to the family of Elmer Bradford.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, Mo.