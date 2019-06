Michael Boyink/Herald

(Above) Brian Land, of Dora, MO gives his 7 year old horse Hail Mary a workout at the Fox Trotters Facility on Monday. Land arrived at the grounds on Sunday, June 2nd and plans to stay through until Sunday, June 10th. (Below) Workers prep the grounds in advance of the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association Annual Spring Show and Futurity, which runs from June 5-8 at the Association’s facilities just north of Ava on Route 5.