Highlonesome – Linda Orick

Monday Memorial Day I talked to Chloe Wolford of Nixa. One can look back and can’t hardly believe how the people we know cannot stay by themselves and do the things they used to do. She was so good to Aunt Pearl Darden. As I get older, I see what they mean about ‘don’t look back, look forward.’ At our age, I guess the quote ‘live for the day’ is here.

One can get down and out thinking about what used to be and those who have gone on. And it don’t do no good. It is hard on the ones left behind. They won’t be back, but we can go to them.

Monday, James and I visited Rex and Shirley Halcomb. James helped Rex with a chore and took them some lettuce. We trade among ourselves. When she has extra eggs, they share with us.

The 2nd Sunday in June is homecoming day at Eastern Gate Church. Lots of folks gone on to heaven since it was organized. Pastor, Jon Mitchell preached and James told some about the church when it started.

Jon and Jeanie went to see her grandmother in the hospital. She had a stroke.

James preached for him Sunday night. It was a good weekend. You felt like you had been to church.

Roger and Irene had a nice vacation with son, Shawn and family and some friends.

Fathers Day Sunday we attended church at Garrison. Next Sunday they will have a baptizing dinner after preaching hour. They are waiting on some family and friends of the candidates for baptizing.

Rev. Jeremy Gilbert preached Sunday and again next Sunday.

Sunday afternoon James and I joined family at my brother and his wife, Junior and Betty Halcomb’s home for Father’s Day. Attending were their children, David and Glenda Halcomb, Connie and John Siler, Halcomb’s grandkids, Amanda and Brad Evans, Brad and Patty Siler, great-grandkids Adalyn and Amellia, Hope, Kaylee, Araina and Kegan their cousin, Bentley Evans, and Hope’s fiance`. Daniel Stafford and the main attraction was their great great grandson, Landon Curtis. He sure is loved and cherisehd by everyone. Lots of desserts and ice cream served.

James and I went to the cemetery before coming on home.

Dad passed away June 1, 35 years ago. And tears still flow. I was 32 years old. When Junior and I talked about how long he had been gone, tears still flowed at age 66.

Fathers Day Jerry Nelson had his children, Loretta, Juanita, and Joetta and granddaughter, Kristen and sons, Wyatt and Connor and grandson, Jerry Powell and Gary Harris. They had lunch and a good time visiting. Chrissie Coaltrain called and wished her great grandpa a Happy Fathers Day. She was at her grandmother’s.

Lisa Ellison is starting her retirement from teaching school. Best wishes to her. She called James wishing him a Happy Fathers Day. She always said we were her second parents. We have known her since she was a little girl and always helped us out a lot where James pastored or went to preach. You appreciate people like her.

John and Connie Siler attended a ballet Saturday that Adalynn and Aeris were in. It was called The Little Mermaid.

Once in a while I talk to my neice, Shelly Parham of Wichita, Kansas. They are like us. Lots of rain has fallen out there. She told me about Gary and Alice Lirley’s grandson, passing away. Our hearts go out to the family. Their daughter, Cindy, is the baby’s mother. I never knew the Lireley’s son, Les, but they sure had two good daughters, Mitzi and Cindy. Great personalities so sweet. And raised in a Christian home, so when tragedy happens, they know they have a God to turn to for help. They know God is always with them. We don’t understand why things happen. But it seems like sometimes He takes us through a valley so He can show us the sunshine.

Gary’s aunt, Willene Adams sang a song, “God on the Mountain.” James loved to hear her sing it and he sings it sometimes at church. And one time, he and Willene’s daughter, Irene Swearengin, sang it at Mt. Olive’s singing night. Irene really enjoyed it. She and her brother, Howard, also sang with Willene. Lots of good memories from the past. Gary’s Dad, Clyde and Gary are deacons at Red Bank Church. When James pastored there, Clyde was the greeter at the door. He has gone on to heaven.

We hope the rains we are having don’t wash our county road away. They’ve done a good job grading and getting dirt on the road.

Tuesday, Jerry Nelson has a pretty yellow Honda side-by-side and they passed the house for an afternoon ride. His little dog, Trump, rides in the front seat (like the president) and Lady Bug gets the back seat. When it storms, Jerry said here comes Trump, to get under the covers (that’s not like the president). All in all, Trumpie dog has a mind of his own. Who does that make you think of?