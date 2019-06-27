Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare to Host 34th Annual Fourth of July Celebration

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

Experience fireworks, food, community and more when Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center (HOTO) hosts their 34th annual Fourth of July celebration.

Date: Friday, June 28th.

Rain date: July 12th, 2019.

Location: 2004 Crestview Dr, Ava, MO 65608

Parking: Parking is available on Jefferson Street, just north of the Highway 5/Highway 76 Intersection, (former location of a Murphys gas station).

Additional parking will be available in the lot adjacent to the Missouri Department of Conservation property on Highway 76.

Shuttle Service: Shuttles from parking areas to the event site will run throughout the evening. Shuttle service is being provided by Highway Church of the Nazarene, Ava General Baptist Church, and Ava Assembly of God.

Schedule:

5:45 p.m. – opening ceremonies. 6:00 p.m. – entertainment kicks off. 9:30 p.m. – fireworks begin.



Celebration activities include Color Guard bingo, crafts, food items, inflatables, trout pond fishing, car show, bingo, dunking booth, dessert bar, games, and booths staffed by local vendors.

Just remember to bring your own chairs or blanket.

Festivities begin at 5:45 p.m. with opening prayer and the posting of the Colors by Troy Herd American Legion Post 112 and Ava VFW Post 5993 of Douglas County.

Missy Breashears will sing the National Anthem, and kick off the musical entertainment with a 30-minute program.

Additional entertainment will be provided by Color Guard, Shine, Steel Ridge, and Backyard Bluegrass.

Food options include cotton candy, funnel cakes, hamburgers, hot dogs and a dessert bar.

The celebration’s silent auction offers thousands of dollars in merchandise, gift certificates, game and show tickets. This year’s gift basket prize themes include a beach day, coffee, BBQ, Kansas City Royals, essential oils, and many others.

The Heart of the Ozarks is also holding a drawing for a Springfield XD Mod 2-45 Caliber and a Springfield XD Mod 2-9MM to be given away during the evening.

Auction proceeds help keep the celebration going from year to year.

Concluding the evening is a fireworks display by Foggy Bottom Productions, who has handled the show for several years.

Hope to see you there!