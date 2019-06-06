Greetings From… La Crosse, Wisconsin

By Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

People were looking. People were pointing.

There may have even been a phone pointed at us, taking video.

A young mom leading her kids down the hiking path saw us, stopped short, and kept watching. The scenic view could wait.

We had been following the Mississippi river from top to bottom. The river had taken us to La Crosse, Wisconsin. Grandad Bluffs were said to offer a great view of La Crosse and the river.

So we found the park on our GPS and headed up.

While towing.

The reviews said the park was popular. And on this clear, crisp, peak-color fall day, it was busy.

Crazy busy.

But a popular park would have a way to manage traffic, right? A loop drive? A large parking lot? Dedicated large rig spots? Police?

Right?

Grandad Bluffs is a linear park. One way in, one way out.

And no traffic control.

We drove until the road ended in a small, tadpole-shaped parking lot ringed with dozens of cars. The scenic view was a short walk away.

And no way out.

I stopped. I put our emergency flashers on.

Traffic didn’t stop. Cars zipped around us, careening into any open parking spot. People would jump out of them and walk right past the nose of our truck.

Without making eye contact.

I wasn’t new at towing a large trailer. We had been on the road a few years. We’d set up camp dozens of times. We had even traded up to a longer RV.

But I still didn’t like backing up if I didn’t have to.

Especially with an audience. And moving cars not paying attention.

They say highly stressful situations can trigger a “fight or flight” response.

It’s true.

I wanted out.

I noticed an opening by the trail-head kiosk right ahead of us. Looking in my mirrors I saw an open parking space off one corner of the RV.

It would have to do.

MsBoyink jumped into the fray. She dodged incoming traffic, got to the open parking space, and started waving cars away from it.

I pulled forward as far as I could, cranked the steering wheel, and began backing up. More than once I had to stop and wait as a clueless driver scooted around the rear of the RV.

I pushed the trailer into those open spaces. MsBoyink watched to make sure I didn’t scrape any parked cars.

A three-point turn became six. Six points became nine.

And with a miraculous break in oncoming traffic, we escaped.

To the only applause I’ve ever gotten while driving.

We found parking further back down the road. Had lunch. Let the white disappear from our knuckles.

But we couldn’t leave without seeing the view. So we walked back up to that parking lot.

And may or may not have made loud comments about those crazy clueless Michigan tourists who drove here while towing their big RV.

Voted the most scenic view in the state, you can see the Mississippi River, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa from the top of the 600’ tall Grandad Bluffs. Learn more at explorelacrosse.com/project/grandad-bluff-la-crosse.