Governor Mike Parson Signs Senate Bill 391

‘A Big Win for Missouri Farmers & Ranchers’

JEFFERSON CITY – On May 31, Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 391 into law. The bill, championed by Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, Rep. Mike Haffner, and many agriculture organizations, creates a consistent regulatory framework for producers and encourages investment in our rural communities.

“Senate Bill 391 is a big win for Missouri farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses,” Governor Parson said. “I applaud Senator Bernskoetter, Representative Haffner, and House and Senate leaders for sending a strong signal that we support the next generation of Missouri agriculture. We’ve now opened the doors that will allow Missouri to lead the way in meeting a growing world food demand and ensure we keep more agriculture production in our state, strengthening Missouri’s number one industry.”

The Governor has planned a ceremonial bill signing that will be held alongside farmers, ranchers and agricultural leaders on June 8, 2019, in Sedalia, Missouri, at the annual Missouri Cattlemen’s Steak Fry.

Missouri agriculture is an $88.4 billion industry and remains the No. 1 economic driver in the Show-Me State. To learn more, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.