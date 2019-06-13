Gentry – Charlotte Reich

Opening our service was Joie Welker and in our class we studied when Abram and Lot came to the Land of Canaan. Lot desired to acquire the best, but Abram didn’t demand first choice and trusted the Lord and ended up with many nations. Sometimes what we think is the best is not always that way.

Happy Birthday goes out to Rod Welker and our special song was by Wanda Casady, and Rod and Joanne Welker.

Remember our Father’s Day Fish Fry next Sunday the 16th. Cooking at 4 p.m. and eating around 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Matthew Chapter 7. By Grace of God we are saved and we have a covering of salvation. God wants us to go the righteous path and be obedient in what God wants us to do.

In our evening service our special song was by the Welker Family: Gina, Sharon, Joie, Rod and Joanne.

Remember our prayer requests and Wednesday night Bible Study at 7 p.m. and choir practice at 6:30 p.m.

Pastor Comer’s message was from Matthew 7. The Word of God is the only thing that counts. Jesus said to everyone that heareth these sayings of mine and doth them, he is a wise man. When we stray away He is always there to bring us back if we repent and ask Him.