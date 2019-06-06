Gentry – Charlotte Reich

Opening our morning service was Doug Miller. Happy Birthday to Glenda Miller. Our special song was by Ramona Henning.

In our Sunday School class, we studied about the strong faith of Abraham and his obedience enabled him to accomplish what he might never do on his own.

June 16th at Gentry is our Annual Father’s Day Fish Fry, cooking at 4 p.m. and eat around 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Matthew Chapter 6: Where your treasure is there will your heart be also; Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and don’t worry about things you can’t do anything about. Trust in God and seek Him.

In our evening service, our special song was by Narvil Tetrick. The Pastor’s evening message was from Psalms 145. The Lord is gracious and full of compassion, slow to anger and of great mercy. He upholdeth all that fall.

Everyone just celebrated Memorial Day by decorating graves and remembering the ones who died for our freedom. Times are gradually changing. I remember the day when they had dinner and church service, you seen everyone and visited. One place I know that still does have the dinner is Lutie Cemetery at Theodosia, but no church service. However, they do have singing sometimes before their business meeting. This year Kevin Reich and children, Hannah and Keaton provided the singing and the congregation sang too. It brought back memories.