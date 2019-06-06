Fossett Named Recipient of Coordinator of the Year Award for MU Extension

Douglas County resident recognized for service.

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Terri Fossett, Southwest Missouri FNEP Project Coordinator for University of Missouri Extension, headquartered in Greene County, received the Coordinator of the Year Award at the Human Environmental Sciences Youth and Family Extension Conference dinner on May 7.

The Human Environment Sciences Department at the University of Missouri presents this annual award.

The Coordinator of the Year Award honors an individual who has been selected by staff who excel at leadership, collaboration and partnership. There are eight coordinators throughout the state who represent University of Missouri Extension.

In her work with MU Extension, Fossett provides leadership and day-to-day operation guidance for her staff of 21 educators and administrative team.

During her 20 years, Fossett has worked with extension as a Nutrition Educator, Program Manager and present FNEP Coordinator. During that time she has received the Teamwork Award , Mentor Award and now, for the second time, the Coordinator of the Year Award.

Each year the Celebration of Excellence Award Banquet is held to celebrate staff and their accomplishments.

Terri Fossett can be reached at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Greene County by telephone 417-886-2059 ext. 14 or by e-mail: fossettt@missouri.edu.

