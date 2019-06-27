Floyd “Buddy” Lee Lamb, Jr.

Floyd Lee Lamb, Jr., 62 years, 4 months, 9 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on June 22, 2019 at Mercy Hospital ER in Springfield, MO with his family by his side.

Buddy was born February 13, 1957 in Norfolk County, Virginia to Floyd Lee Lamb, Sr. and Patricia (Frenger) Lamb.

Buddy was a United States Navy Veteran. Buddy worked as an Inspector with Finley Engineering Inc. out of Lamar, MO. He had just recently retired. Buddy worked in the telephone cable industry for over 35 years.

On Feb. 21, 1975 Floyd and Sheree Coogler were united in marriage at Forest Park, Georgia and to this union they were blessed with three children.

Buddy was a Christian and a member of the Troy Herd American Legion Post 112 in Ava. Buddy enjoyed motorcycling, golfing, and most of all spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Sr.

“Buddy” is survived by his mother, Patricia Lamb, his wife, Sheree of the home, three children, Cassondra Lamb, Floyd Lee Lamb III, and Donny Lamb and wife, Misty, 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, one sister, Debbie Summers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Buddy were Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Murray Cemetery with Military Honors by the Troy Herd American Legion Post 112. Visitation was Wednesday prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor James Hathcock. Memorials may be made to the family as a love offering. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.