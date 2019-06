Source:

howmuch.net/articles/how-much-americans-pay-in-electricity-rates-in-each-state-2019

Using data from the US Energy Information Administration, the cost information website HowMuch.net created a map showing average residential electric rates per state. Missouri is cheaper than all it’s surrounding states except for Oklahoma. At 9.45¢ per kwh, the City of Ava’s electric rate is slightly higher than the average Missouri rate.