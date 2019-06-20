Echo Bluff State Park To Host Midnight Madness Astronomy June 29

JEFFERSON CITY – Echo Bluff Sate Park invites the public to enjoy a night of summer sky star gazing during its second annual Midnight Madness astronomy program beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the park’s bluff top parking lot.

This unique program gives participants a one-of-a-kind opportunity to join the Dent County Astronomers group to look at constellations and star clusters and more in this dark sky event. The moon will not rise until after the program’s conclusion at 1 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for this outdoor event and bring a chair. There will be several telescopes set up and binoculars available to view the different parts of the sky.

Echo Bluff State Park is located at 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, in southeast Missouri. For more information, call Echo Bluff State Park at at 573-751-1224.