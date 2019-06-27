Echo Bluff State Park Hosts Ozark Storytelling Program July 6

JEFFERSON CITY – Did you know that many believe that Missouri is home to Bigfoot and it lives in the Ozarks? Come enjoy a night of family fun beginning at 8:30 p.m., at the Echo Bluff State Park amphitheater to hear about this larger-than-life character and other fascinating and funny Ozark tall tales as told by native Missouri storyteller Larry Brown. Brown has been telling these tales for 35 years all over the country and is regularly featured on the Mid-Missouri public radio program Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for this outdoor event.

Echo Bluff State Park is located at 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, in southeast Missouri. For more information, call Echo Bluff State Park at 573-751-1224.