Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

Good morning to all of you from here on our mountain. I do love this time of year. The grass is green, the flowers are blooming and the gardens are growing. I know that the warm weather is not for everyone, and that is why they like the cooler weather. That’s okay – something to please everyone. We took a week’s vacation and as we were flying above the ocean we could see all the different colors of blue in the water. The spots of land scattered here and there looked like drawings in the blue background. God has created such a masterpiece of art for us to enjoy.

Sunday at church, we had a house full. Lots of young adults and their children. It was a joyous occasion. After church, we went down to Swan Creek and had an old fashioned baptism. It was wonderful to watch these two show the world that they had been saved and ready to follow Christ.

Several went on up the creek and had a barbecue, and let the young ones play.

Next Sunday is our homecoming at Eastern Gate. We will have our regular church service followed by dinner and then some singing and testimonies.

We should always have a testimony for what God has done for us.

If you don’t, then look around at the world where we live, it is a beautiful place. God let us have the privilege of living right here in these wonderful Ozark hills.

Till next time, take care and God bless.