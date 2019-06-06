Earth Outdoor To Host Tri-County Bluegrass Event

The Tri-County Bluegrass Event will be held in Mountain Grove on Friday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the Earth Outdoor complex (old sale barn), featuring New Grass Attack.

Admission is one non-perishable food item to be donated to the Mtn.Grove Food Pantry.

Hot dog meals will be available for $2, with proceeds donated to the Mountain Moving Ministry Home in Mountain Grove.

Local musicians are urged to bring instruments, as a jam session will follow. Games will also be available for kids.

The event will be re-scheduled if rain and bad weather is a threat. Call 417.926.9150 for more info.