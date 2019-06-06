Drury Announces Spring 2019 Dean’s List

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (May 30, 2019) – Earning a spot on Drury University’s Dean’s List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury. 

During the spring semester, the following students made the evening school Dean’s list:

  • From Ava, Mo.…  Jonah Brown, Monica Corum, Rickie David,  Katelyn Davis, Anna Dougherty,  Emily Dougherty,  Morgan Miller,  Aaron Neighbour, Ashley Philpott,  Kelsey Seaborn,  Tina Swearengin,  Bobbie VanGundy, Branden Woodall; 
  • From Bradleyville, Hannah Hodges;
  • From Mansfield, Kaelan Lakey;
  • From Drury, Joshua Cooper;
  • From Squires, Kyle Dome. 

Drury is an independent university, church related, grounded in the liberal arts tradition and committed to personalized education in a community of scholars who value the arts of teaching and learning.  

