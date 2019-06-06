Drury Announces Spring 2019 Dean’s List

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (May 30, 2019) – Earning a spot on Drury University’s Dean’s List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury.

During the spring semester, the following students made the evening school Dean’s list:

From Ava, Mo .… Jonah Brown, Monica Corum, Rickie David, Katelyn Davis, Anna Dougherty, Emily Dougherty, Morgan Miller, Aaron Neighbour, Ashley Philpott, Kelsey Seaborn, Tina Swearengin, Bobbie VanGundy, Branden Woodall;

From Bradleyville, Hannah Hodges;

, Hannah Hodges; From Mansfield , Kaelan Lakey;

, Kaelan Lakey; From Drury , Joshua Cooper;

, Joshua Cooper; From Squires, Kyle Dome.

