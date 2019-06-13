Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, June 7, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Receipts: 1,209 Last Week: 1,285 Year Ago: 0

Special note: Year ago receipts: 1,298

Compared to a limited test last week, steer and heifer calves steady. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Demand and supply moderate. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (39% Steers, 4% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 14% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Stock Cows). Feeder cattle suppl over 600 lbs was 31%.

For complete market reports, visit https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports and see “Douglas County Livestock Auction” under the “South Central Missouri” header.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News

MO Dept of Ag Market News – Steve Gill, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820